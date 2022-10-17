Left Menu

Vegetable seller stabbed to death in Agra in liquor drinking row

PTI | Agra | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 17:55 IST
Vegetable seller stabbed to death in Agra in liquor drinking row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old vegetable vendor was stabbed to death here after he objected to a man's drinking alcohol near his cart, police on Monday said.

Manoj Diwakar, 26, took a sharp object from the cart and stabbed the vendor in his chest, police said.

The vegetable vendor, Ravi, was declared dead by the doctors at a hospital, they said.

''The incident took place on Sunday night at Chaar Sayyd locality under the limits of the Itmad-ud-daulah police station in Agra," Vinod Kumar Yadav, In-charge at Itmad-ud- daulah police station, told PTI.

''Ravi was taken to a hospital by his family members, but he was declared dead by the doctors. After that his body was sent for a post mortem,'' he said.

Diwakar has been arrested by the police, he added.

According to police, Ravi is survived by his five children (three daughters, two sons), wife and his mother.

Investigation is on in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022