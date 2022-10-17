Former Russian journalist Ovsyannikova has fled Russia - lawyer

Former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of spreading "fake news" about the military, has fled the country after escaping from house arrest, her lawyer said on Monday. Ovsyannikova is currently "under the protection of a European state", lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said, declining to elaborate as "it may turn out to be a problem for her".

