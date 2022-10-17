Left Menu

Head of Russian proxy in eastern Ukraine says 220 to be freed in prisoner swap on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 18:40 IST
Head of Russian proxy in eastern Ukraine says 220 to be freed in prisoner swap on Monday

Russia and Ukraine will exchange a total of 220 prisoners on Monday in the latest prisoner swap between the two sides, the head of one of the regions that Russia has claimed in eastern Ukraine said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine which Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its own territory last month - said 110 Ukrainians, mostly women, would be freed in turn for the release of 80 Russians he said were "civilian sailors" and 30 military personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022