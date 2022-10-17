S Kishore re-employed as SSC chairman till January 2024

Senior bureaucrat S Kishore has been re-employed as the chairman of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for a period of one-year beyond his retirement in January next year to January 31, 2024, a Personnel Ministry order said on Monday.

He is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of West Bengal cadre belonging to 1989 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved re-employment of Kishore as chairman, Staff Selection Commission in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation (31.01.2023) i.e. up to 31/01/2024 or until further orders, it said.

In another order, the ACC has approved extension in central deputation tenure of Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards beyond 24.10.2022 for a period up to 23.05.2024.

Tiwari is an IAS officer (Assam-Meghalaya cadre) of 1991 batch.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved extension in temporary upgradation of the post of Director, Special Protection Group, presently held by Arun Kumar Sinha, to Director General level up to the date of his superannuation i.e., 31/05/2023.

Sinha is an Indian Police Service officer (Kerala cadre) of 1987 batch.

