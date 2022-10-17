Left Menu

Media groups ask Uganda's top court to scrap law over free speech fears

Rights groups have called the law draconian, and said it adds to the arsenal authorities use to target critical commentators and punish independent media. In their filing to the Constitutional Court, the 13 petitioners said the law was unconstitutional, ambiguous and criminalised freedom of expression.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 17-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 18:58 IST
Media groups ask Uganda's top court to scrap law over free speech fears
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Media groups asked Uganda's top court on Monday to scrap a new digital communications law which they said broke the constitution and crippled free speech. The "Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act", which came into force last week, bans people from using a computer to send any information that might ridicule or degrade someone.

It forbids the recording or videoing of anyone without their consent, among other clauses, and has penalties ranging from fines to jail time. Ruling party officials and other supporters of the legislation have argued it will curb hate speech, protect children and stop the sharing of false or malicious information.

President Yoweri Museveni, who signed the bill into law on Thursday, has regularly complained about what he calls lies against his government on social media. Rights groups have called the law draconian, and said it adds to the arsenal authorities use to target critical commentators and punish independent media.

In their filing to the Constitutional Court, the 13 petitioners said the law was unconstitutional, ambiguous and criminalised freedom of expression. Peter Arinaitwe, a lawyer representing one of the petitioners, Alternative Digitalk Limited, said the law's vague language could punish legitimate communications.

"Citizens have a right to express themselves. It is inherent. It is a right given to us by nature," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022