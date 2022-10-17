Mosque row: Court to deliver verdict on Nov 9

The third additional civil court here will be delivering its verdict on a controversy in connection with a mosque at Malali near here on November 9.

The court on Monday asked the parties concerned to ensure status quo with regard to the mosque until then.

Local Hindu activists T A Dhananjaya and few others had moved the court stating that a temple-like structure was found during the renovation of the mosque.

The legal counsels for the mosque, however, argued that the civil court has no jurisdiction in the case as the mosque is a property of the Wakf Board.

The court, which heard both the sides, had reserved its verdict. The matter has been now posted to November 9.

