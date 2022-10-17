Minor girl raped in fields in UP village; accused held

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a field by a youth belonging to the same village, police said on Monday. The incident took place Saturday evening, police said.

The accused, 20, was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint with police hearing his daughter's ordeal after she returned home.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said that the youth raped the girl when she was on her way to a crop field, and also threatened her with violence.

The accused has been booked for rape and under sections of the POCSO Act, the SP said.

