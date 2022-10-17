Left Menu

Minor girl raped in fields in UP village; accused held

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:05 IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a field by a youth belonging to the same village, police said on Monday. The incident took place Saturday evening, police said.

The accused, 20, was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint with police hearing his daughter's ordeal after she returned home.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said that the youth raped the girl when she was on her way to a crop field, and also threatened her with violence.

The accused has been booked for rape and under sections of the POCSO Act, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

