Belarus activist gets 25-year sentence for opposing regime
- Country:
- Estonia
A leading Belarusian political activist has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.
Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court Monday on charges of plotting a terror attack, high treason and a conspiracy to seize power.
Autukhovich is a 59-year old former military officer and a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. He has helped the opposition raise funds for their efforts to oppose Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for more than 28 years.
Lukashenko has brutally suppressed protests that were fueled by his being awarded a sixth term in office in a 2020 presidential vote that was widely seen as rigged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Belarus's Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of border provocations
Belarus, Russia to form joint military group, Lukashenko says
Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko 'weakened' by his support for Putin's war
Belarus's Lukashenko warns Ukraine, deploys troops with Russia
FACTBOX-Memorial: Chronicler of Soviet and recent crimes, banned by Putin