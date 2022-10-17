Left Menu

NSEL case: MPID court asks competent authority to make graded payments to 2,040 traders

A special Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors MPID court here has directed the competent authority to make graded distribution to 2,040 traders of the NSEL who have outstanding amounts between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:39 IST
NSEL case: MPID court asks competent authority to make graded payments to 2,040 traders
  • Country:
  • India

A special Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) court here has directed the 'competent authority' to make graded distribution to 2,040 traders of the NSEL who have outstanding amounts between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The order was passed by Special Judge AS Sayyad on October 13, the details of which were made available on Saturday. Two small investors had filed applications seeking directions to the competent authority for equitable distribution of outstanding amounts in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh range lying with the competent authority. According to the applicants, they are small investors who had deposited money with the hope it would help them tide over difficult times. However, the NSEL scam in 2013 resulted in their invested amounts getting held up, they said.

Later on, a case was registered and properties of those allegedly involved in irregularities were attached. The 'competent authority' was appointed to take care of the said properties and funds. Investments made by the applicants are also lying with this competent authority. The two applicants are 91-year-old Chandravali Manek, who has an outstanding amount of Rs 10,28,520, and Harpreet Kaur Dang (53) with an outstanding claim of Rs 10,10,746. The MPID court order will ensure 9,193 of the total 12,735 unverified traders, or 72 per cent, are paid fully, an NSEL note said. The note said, in 2013, the NSEL had paid 50 per cent to the same 6,400 traders and 100 per cent to 708 traders having outstanding below Rs 2 lakhs in order to give immediate relief to small traders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022