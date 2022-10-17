Lula retains lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil presidential runoff - poll

Brazil's leftist presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading President Jair Bolsonaro with 48.1% voter support against the incumbent's 41.8% ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a CNT/MDA poll published on Monday. Considering only valid votes, which exclude null and blank ballots, Lula reached 53.5% voter support against Bolsonaro's 46.5%.

The survey was conducted on Oct. 14-16 and has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points up or down. Several polling firms in Brazil were criticized for underestimating support for Bolsonaro in the first-round vote.

