Left Menu

2 Nigerian nationals held for cheating over 200 people after befriending them on social media

After some days, they exchanged numbers and in April, the accused asked her to provide details of her address as he wanted to send a gift for her, police said. He also provided him different account numbers in which victims were asked to deposit the money, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:43 IST
2 Nigerian nationals held for cheating over 200 people after befriending them on social media
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested two Nigerian nationals involved in allegedly cheating more than 200 people after befriending them on social media, officials said on Monday. After contacting the victims, Simon Odikpo Onuorah (34) and Koutani Arrisetes Nibaja (34) first pretended to send them gifts, they said. Later, they asked the victims to transfer money in the name of custom duty or other clearance charges, police said. The matter came to light after a woman filed a complaint alleging that she was duped of over Rs 12 lakhs, police said. The woman told the police that she received a friend request from a man whose Facebook profile described him as a doctor at Kings College Hospital in London, police said. She accepted his friend request and started chatting with him. After some days, they exchanged numbers and in April, the accused asked her to provide details of her address as he wanted to send a gift for her, police said. She initially refused but when he insisted, she accepted and was asked to pay the charges to get the gift. The accused cheated the complainant of more than Rs 12 lakhs, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said during investigation, details of the bank accounts in which the money was transferred was taken from the concerned bank. The accounts were opened under various names in different banks. The credited money was immediately withdrawn or transferred in other banks accounts, police said. ''Technical analysis of mobile phone numbers was also done following which a raid was conducted in Dabri and Onuorah was arrested,'' she said. The accused disclosed that Nibaja provided details of clients and asked him to call victims by pretending to be a delivery agent or the manager of RBI. He also provided him different account numbers in which victims were asked to deposit the money, the officer said. Police said Nibaja was also arrested later. Four mobiles, two laptops and a router were recovered from the accused, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022