2 Nigerian nationals held for cheating over 200 people after befriending them on social media

The police have arrested two Nigerian nationals involved in allegedly cheating more than 200 people after befriending them on social media, officials said on Monday. After contacting the victims, Simon Odikpo Onuorah (34) and Koutani Arrisetes Nibaja (34) first pretended to send them gifts, they said. Later, they asked the victims to transfer money in the name of custom duty or other clearance charges, police said. The matter came to light after a woman filed a complaint alleging that she was duped of over Rs 12 lakhs, police said. The woman told the police that she received a friend request from a man whose Facebook profile described him as a doctor at Kings College Hospital in London, police said. She accepted his friend request and started chatting with him. After some days, they exchanged numbers and in April, the accused asked her to provide details of her address as he wanted to send a gift for her, police said. She initially refused but when he insisted, she accepted and was asked to pay the charges to get the gift. The accused cheated the complainant of more than Rs 12 lakhs, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said during investigation, details of the bank accounts in which the money was transferred was taken from the concerned bank. The accounts were opened under various names in different banks. The credited money was immediately withdrawn or transferred in other banks accounts, police said. ''Technical analysis of mobile phone numbers was also done following which a raid was conducted in Dabri and Onuorah was arrested,'' she said. The accused disclosed that Nibaja provided details of clients and asked him to call victims by pretending to be a delivery agent or the manager of RBI. He also provided him different account numbers in which victims were asked to deposit the money, the officer said. Police said Nibaja was also arrested later. Four mobiles, two laptops and a router were recovered from the accused, they added.

