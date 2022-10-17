Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Monday, October 17: * The Delhi government told HC that it was “actively” taking steps for drafting, finalising and enacting its own law to regulate clinical establishments including laboratories here.

* HC sought response of the National Medical Commission, Delhi Medical Council and two government hospitals on a plea by a woman seeking to hold several doctors liable for medical negligence which led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter in 2019.

* HC closed the proceedings on a petition concerning the implementation of certain provisions of the law banning unregulated deposit schemes like ponzi scams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)