Left Menu

Germany starts new admission programme for Afghan refugees

Germany has started a new programme to admit Afghans deemed most at risk following last year's Taliban takeover in Kabul, the interior and foreign ministries said on Monday. It targets particularly exposed Afghans who are active in women's and human rights advocacy or those at risk for working in the fields of justice, politics, media, education, culture, sport or science.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:17 IST
Germany starts new admission programme for Afghan refugees
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has started a new programme to admit Afghans deemed most at risk following last year's Taliban takeover in Kabul, the interior and foreign ministries said on Monday. Berlin has pledged to take in around 38,000 Afghans particularly at risk under the rule of the hardline Islamists and some 26,000 people had already arrived in Germany.

The new programme will admit 1,000 Afghans per month and their family members. It targets particularly exposed Afghans who are active in women's and human rights advocacy or those at risk for working in the fields of justice, politics, media, education, culture, sport or science. Afghans who have experienced violence or persecution because of their gender, sexual orientation, or religion can also benefit from the programme.

"Based on defined admission criteria, we can offer protection to particularly endangered and vulnerable people from Afghanistan," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. Germany will cooperate with civil society organizations to select and reach the targeted groups. It was not immediately clear how long the programme will be in place.

Berlin has not recognised the Taliban as a legitimate government since they took over Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S.-backed foreign forces withdrew after two decades of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022