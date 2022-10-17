Left Menu

Stones hurled as cops enter UP village to raid illegal firecracker godown; 14 arrested

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:28 IST
Stones hurled as cops enter UP village to raid illegal firecracker godown; 14 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two police personnel were injured in stone pelting when they reached a village here to raid a godown allegedly used to store illegal firecrackers, officials said on Monday.

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with this, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Teela Mor police station arrived in Farukh Nagar village in the early hours of Saturday to bust the storage facility where firecrackers worth more than Rs 80 lakh had allegedly been kept, the officials said.

When the police team reached the spot, family members and neighbours of the godown owner allegedly pelted stones, injuring two police personnel, they said.

They were taken to a private hospital, where they were administered first-aid and discharged, Circle Officer, City, Swatantra Singh said.

''Nasir and his father Kaluwa fled the spot taking advantage of the darkness. An FIR has been lodged against 72 people. Fourteen people were arrested and sent to jail on Sunday,'' Singh said.

In a separate incident, a person identified as Farukh was arrested on Monday by Kavinagar police in Bamheta village for possession of 10 cartons of illegal firecrackers worth Rs 2 lakh. He has been sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022