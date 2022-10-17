Stones hurled as cops enter UP village to raid illegal firecracker godown; 14 arrested

Two police personnel were injured in stone pelting when they reached a village here to raid a godown allegedly used to store illegal firecrackers, officials said on Monday.

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with this, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Teela Mor police station arrived in Farukh Nagar village in the early hours of Saturday to bust the storage facility where firecrackers worth more than Rs 80 lakh had allegedly been kept, the officials said.

When the police team reached the spot, family members and neighbours of the godown owner allegedly pelted stones, injuring two police personnel, they said.

They were taken to a private hospital, where they were administered first-aid and discharged, Circle Officer, City, Swatantra Singh said.

''Nasir and his father Kaluwa fled the spot taking advantage of the darkness. An FIR has been lodged against 72 people. Fourteen people were arrested and sent to jail on Sunday,'' Singh said.

In a separate incident, a person identified as Farukh was arrested on Monday by Kavinagar police in Bamheta village for possession of 10 cartons of illegal firecrackers worth Rs 2 lakh. He has been sent to jail.

