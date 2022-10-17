Left Menu

U.S., UK to deepen cooperation on Russia, other sanctions -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:47 IST
U.S., UK to deepen cooperation on Russia, other sanctions -statement
The United States and Britain will further their cooperation on sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as well as on other targets, top financial officials for the two allied nations said in a joint statement on Monday.

"Over time, we expect to realize the benefits of our collaboration not only in relation to the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also across other common sanctions regimes," Andrea Gacki, the head of the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, and Giles Thomson, the head of Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, wrote.

