Britain in talks with British Steel and Tata to secure industry's future

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:50 IST
Britain said on Monday it was in talks with steel makers, including British Steel, owned by China's Jingye Group, and India's Tata to help secure the industry's long-term future.

The government said British Steel had agreed to maintain current operations and job numbers while the talks were under way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

