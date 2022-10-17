Britain in talks with British Steel and Tata to secure industry's future
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Monday it was in talks with steel makers, including British Steel, owned by China's Jingye Group, and India's Tata to help secure the industry's long-term future.
The government said British Steel had agreed to maintain current operations and job numbers while the talks were under way.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Take steps to encourage India’s transition away from Russian weapons: Congressional amendment
1984 marks one of 'darkest' years in modern Indian history: US senator
Take steps to encourage India’s transition away from Russian weapons: Congressional amendment
Google's Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphone pre-orders to start soon in India
5G technology will transform every Indian's life, says MoS Chandrasekhar