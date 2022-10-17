U'khand DGP gives officers 3 day-deadline to solve three criminal cases

The Uttarakhand police chief has given three days' time to officers to unravel three recent crimes and bring the culprits to book.

The three incidents include the firing incident in Kashipur in which wife of a block pramukh was killed inside her home, the broad daylight robbery at a real estate businessman's house in Doiwala, and firing at two policemen by two unidentified bikes in Laksar on Sunday evening which left the cops injured.

DGP Ashok Kumar issued the ultimatum on Sunday to Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, and Haridwar district police units under whose jurisdiction these incidents occurred.

''If they fail to solve the cases and nab the culprits, Circle Officers and SHOs of the areas concerned would be removed,'' Kumar said.

The three-day deadline for solving the cases was set by the DGP on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who has taken a serious note of the failing law and order situation in the state.

