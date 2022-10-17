HC defers hearing on UP govt's plea against acquittal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case

The Allahabad High Court on Monday deferred till November 10 the hearing on the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal against the acquittal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in the case of murder of Prabhat Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.

A bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agrawal passed the order on the appeal filed by the state government in 2004. The hearing has been expedited by the chief justice on the plea of the victim side.

In the course of the hearing in the Lucknow bench of the high court, the minister's lawyer L P Mishra apprised the bench that they had sought transfer of hearing of the case to the principal bench of the high court at Allahabad.

But the chief justice of the high court on August 24 refused to accept the plea and hence the minister has filed an SLP in the Supreme Court where it is pending for disposal and as such the hearing should be postponed till its disposal, the counsel submitted. Ajay Kumar Mishra is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The lawyer for the victim side, S K Singh, told the bench that a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court on behalf of the complainant also and it was listed on October 14 but the same could not be taken up and that it is likely to be taken up along with the minister's SLP within a week.

Considering the circumstances, the bench posted the hearing in the case on November 10.

