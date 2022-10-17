Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL91 CJI-LD APPOINTMENT Justice D Y Chandrachud appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on November 9 New Delhi: Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, was on Monday appointed the 50th Chief Justice of India and he will take oath on November 9. DEL89 2NDLD CONG Kharge Vs Tharoor: 96 pc turnout in Congress presidential polls, all eyes on Oct 19 results New Delhi: More than 9,500 Congress delegates across the country on Monday voted to elect the party's first non-Gandhi president in 24 years, choosing between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as successor to Sonia Gandhi. CAL12 WB-MAMATA LD GANGULY Batting for Sourav, Mamata urges PM to allow him to contest ICC polls Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was “deprived” of a second term as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. DEL94 CBI-EXCISE-2NDLD SISODIA Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Dy CM Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours New Delhi: The CBI on Monday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise scam case for over nine hours, officials said. BOM38 DEF-RAJNATH-EXPORTS India registered defence exports worth Rs 8,000 cr in six months of FY 2022-23; aims for Rs 35,000 cr target by FY 2025 end: Rajnath Singh Gandhinagar: India registered defence exports worth Rs 8,000 crore in six months of the current financial year and aims to achieve the annual export target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. DEL74 PM-LD ALL KISAN PM expresses concern over high import bill of edible oils, fertilisers; calls for action in mission mode New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over India's high import bill for edible oil, fertilisers and crude oil, and said there is a need to work in a mission mode to make the country self-reliant and reduce import dependence. DEL78 ELECTION-LJP-LD CHIRAG LJP (Ram Vilas) to contest Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: Chirag Paswan New Delhi: The LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, party president Chirag Paswan announced on Monday. DEL85 LD MHA-ANDAMAN-SUSPENSION Centre suspends senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain after rape allegation New Delhi: The government on Monday suspended with immediate effect senior IAS officer and former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain, accused of raping a woman in Port Blair. BOM30 MH-HC-ELGAR-LD JAGTAP Elgar: HC declines bail to activist Jagtap, says she was part of CPI (Maoist) 'conspiracy' Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, saying the National Investigation Agency's case against her was ''prima facie true'' and that she was part of a ''larger conspiracy'' hatched by the banned outfit CPI (Maoist)''. DEL64 RJ-GEHLOT-LD YOUNG LEADERS Young leaders will get their chances when time comes: Gehlot (Eds: Fixes typo in para 3) Jaipur: Amid an ongoing tussle in the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said there is no substitute for experience at any level and suggested that young leaders should have patience as they would get their chances when the time comes. DEL87 UN-GUTERRES-INDIA-VISIT 3-day India tour of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres begins on Tuesday New Delhi: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be on a three-day visit to India starting Tuesday, during which he will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, besides holding talks with his Indian interlocutors. BUSINESS DEL95 BIZ-RBI-LD-ECONOMY Fight against inflation will be dogged, prolonged: RBI article Mumbai: The fight against inflation will be dogged and prolonged, given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates, an RBI article said.

LEGAL LGD13 DL-HC-RIOTS-KHALID Delhi Riots 2020: HC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on bail plea by Umar Khalid New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday pronounce its verdict on a bail plea by former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was arrested over two years, in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the city. LGD21 UP-HC-MINISTER HC defers hearing on UP govt's plea against acquittal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday deferred till November 10 the hearing on the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal against the acquittal of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in the case of murder of Prabhat Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000. FOREIGN FGN45 CHINA-CPC-ECONOMY China plays down concern over its economic slowdown, claims rebound of its economy Beijing: China on Monday claimed a rebound of its economy and promised more opening up for foreign investments as the key Congress of the ruling Communist Party deliberated a new economic policy to stabilise the world’s second-largest economy. By K J M Varma PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)