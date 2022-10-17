Raj: 3 masked men shoot cashier, run away with cash

Three unidentified masked men fled away with Rs 4 lakh after firing at a bank cashier in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said. All three miscreants had come on a bike and were carrying country-made pistols, they said.

Sapotara SHO Ramkhiladi Meena said the cashier was rushed to a local hospital for treatment from where she was referred to Karauli.

He said the bank management has registered a case against three unidentified miscreants who are being identified through CCTV footage.

