Raj: 3 masked men shoot cashier, run away with cash
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Three unidentified masked men fled away with Rs 4 lakh after firing at a bank cashier in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said. All three miscreants had come on a bike and were carrying country-made pistols, they said.
Sapotara SHO Ramkhiladi Meena said the cashier was rushed to a local hospital for treatment from where she was referred to Karauli.
He said the bank management has registered a case against three unidentified miscreants who are being identified through CCTV footage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCTV
- Karauli district
- Karauli
- Rajasthan
Advertisement