Left Menu

MP: Two arrested in Bhind for tying man to tree, thrashing him

We have recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridges from the two accused., Gurjar said.In the video, two men can be seen hitting the victim, who is naked waist down and is tied to a tree, with sticks.

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:15 IST
MP: Two arrested in Bhind for tying man to tree, thrashing him
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly thrashing a half-naked man after tying him to a tree in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

A video of the incident had gone viral, after which the arrests were made, Bharoli police station in charge Anita Gurjar said.

''The incident, which was the result of a dispute, took place on October 13 but the video went viral two days later. The victim filed a complaint on Sunday. We have recovered a country-made pistol and live cartridges from the two accused.,'' Gurjar said.

In the video, two men can be seen hitting the victim, who is naked waist down and is tied to a tree, with sticks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022