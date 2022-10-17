Aircraft crashes into residential building in Russian city of Yeysk - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:23 IST
A military aircraft crashed into a residential building in the southern Russian city of Yeysk on Monday, Russian news agencies said, citing eyewitnesses.
Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-storey building.
