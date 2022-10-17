Left Menu

Ethiopian army captures large city from Tigray forces: sources

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:37 IST
Ethiopian army captures large city from Tigray forces: sources
Ethiopian government forces and their allies on Monday captured Shire, one of the biggest cities in the northern region of Tigray, from regional forces, two diplomatic and humanitarian sources said.

The federal government and allied forces, which include neighbouring Eritrea's military, have been fighting Tigray forces on and off since late 2020.

The conflict has killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and left hundreds of thousands now facing possible famine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

