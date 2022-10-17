Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port

A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire.

It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)