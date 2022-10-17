Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:39 IST
A Russian warplane crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure on Monday, the military said.
The Russian Defence Ministry said that a Su-34 bomber crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, causing a fire.
It said that the crash resulted from an engine failure on takeoff. The ministry said both crewmembers bailed out safely.
