UN chief urges immediate end to Ethiopia fighting, return to talks
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:43 IST
The United Nations urged an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia's Tigray region and a return to peace talks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, calling for all sides to protect civilians and adhere to international law.
Guterres, speaking to reporters at the United Nations one day after the head of the African Union sought an immediate ceasefire, said the UN was ready to support the African Union in every possible way to end the "nightmare" for the Ethiopian people.
