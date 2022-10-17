UK's Hunt: OBR forecast will show debt falling as proportion of income

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday that the economic forecasts which the country's independent fiscal watchdog OBR is set to publish by the end of this month will show government debt falling as a proportion of income.

Hunt was asked by one lawmaker about the upcoming forecasts: "Will he guarantee now that they will show debt falling as a proportion of our income, and show that once we have the finances fully under control, we will not be borrowing for day to day spending?"

Hunt replied: "Yes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)