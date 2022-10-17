Left Menu

Was pressured to quit AAP, offered Delhi CM's post: Sisodia after CBI questioning

After his questioning by the CBI in the Delhi excise scam case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was pressured to leave Aam Aadmi Party and was offered Delhi CMs post. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJPs Operation Lotus a success in Delhi, Sisodia told reporters after the questioning.

After his questioning by the CBI in the Delhi excise scam case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was pressured to leave Aam Aadmi Party and was offered Delhi CM's post. Sisodia was quizzed by the CBI for over nine hours in connection with the case.

''BJP says there is a Rs 10,00 crore excise scam. I found at CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' a success in Delhi,'' Sisodia told reporters after the questioning. He alleged that he was pressurised to quit AAP. ''Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face jail term,'' he said.

