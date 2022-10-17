Left Menu

Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-10-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 21:52 IST
A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said.

A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

