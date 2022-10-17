U.S. puts sanctions on al Shabaab financial facilitator network

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on six men it said were part of a network that has engaged in weapons procurement, financial facilitation and recruitment for the al Shabaab militant Islamist group.

"Treasury is focused on identifying and disrupting al Shabaab's illicit networks operating in Eastern Africa," U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. "We will continue to take action against the weapons smuggling and fundraising activities of al Shabaab and other (al Qaeda) affiliates." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

