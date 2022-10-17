Left Menu

U.S. puts sanctions on al Shabaab financial facilitator network

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:00 IST
U.S. puts sanctions on al Shabaab financial facilitator network
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday imposed sanctions on six men it said were part of a network that has engaged in weapons procurement, financial facilitation and recruitment for the al Shabaab militant Islamist group.

"Treasury is focused on identifying and disrupting al Shabaab's illicit networks operating in Eastern Africa," U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement. "We will continue to take action against the weapons smuggling and fundraising activities of al Shabaab and other (al Qaeda) affiliates." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022