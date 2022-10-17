Pak drone downed by BSF at Punjab border; 3rd incident in four days
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:05 IST
- India
The Border Security Force on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, a day after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carrying drugs was similarly neutralised.
''Today evening at about 8:30 pm, BSF troops from the 183rd battalion shot down a rogue Pakistani drone in the area of responsibility of border post Kalam Dogar in Amritsar sector of Punjab,'' a BSF spokesperson said.
This is the third such incident of intercepting and killing of a drone in the past four days at this frontier.
