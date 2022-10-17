Left Menu

Delhi: 2 held for stabbing man to death

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 27-year-old man following a heated argument over some petty issue, police said on Monday.The deceased has been identified as Lav Mahto, a resident of West Champaran district in Bihar, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:09 IST
Two men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 27-year-old man following a heated argument over some petty issue, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lav Mahto, a resident of West Champaran district in Bihar, they said. The incident took place on Monday at Chirag Delhi here, police said, adding that the accused have been identified as Dharmendra and Bhisham. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said after receiving information, the police reached the spot. The landlord stated that he saw Dharmendra and Bishan escaping from the building. On reaching the third floor, he found Mahto lying on the floor. He was shifted to AIIMS hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, she said. ''After examining the CCTV footage, the two suspects who worked as domestic help in south Delhi area were identified. With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, Dharmendra was apprehended within five hours,'' the DCP said. Thereafter, teams were sent at various railway stations. The team deployed at New Delhi Railway station apprehended Bhisham,'' the DCP said. The two accused disclosed that they were in a drunken state and had a heated argument following which they stabbed Mahto, police said.

