MP Sanjay Singh, 16 MLAs among 119 detained during AAP protest outside CBI headquarters

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and 16 Delhi MLAs were among 119 Aam Aadmi Party members detained for alleged violation of prohibitory orders when they were protesting outside the CBI headquarters here on Monday against the questioning of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, according to police.

Sisodia was summoned for questioning by the agency in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital. Police personnel were seen carrying Singh and others by their arms and legs as the protesters squatted on the road. The MP later alleged that they were manhandled.

''Among the 119 people detained were AAP MP Sanjay Singh and 16 MLAs. There were 13 women,'' a senior police officer While 90 were detained and kept at Fatehpur Beri police station, 29 others were held at Maidangarhi police station, the officer said.

''They were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. All the women protesters were allowed to go before sunset.

''Others were kept in detention for some more time due to the prevailing situation. Action under section 188 IPC has also been taken for violation of provisions of 144 CrPC. All have been released now,'' the officer added.

Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

The federal probe agency had asked Sisodia to appear before it at its headquarters at 11 am on Monday and he was grilled for over nine hours.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: ''CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate.'' The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned a number of people, including Indo Spirits owner Sameer Mahendru, Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Private Limited director Amit Arora and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case.

