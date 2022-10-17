Discussions to continue on Ukraine deal after UN officials' meetings in Moscow
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:13 IST
Discussions will continue on extending and expanding a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday, after United Nations officials met on Sunday and Monday with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.
Fertilizers and raw materials required to produce fertilizers originating from Russia are key to worldwide agricultural production, Dujarric said.
