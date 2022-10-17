Left Menu

CJI Lalit releases book written by former SC judge K T Thomas

CJI Lalit releases book written by former SC judge K T Thomas
Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Monday released virtually a book, titled 'Momentous Challenges in Two Decades', by former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas.

During the event, the CJI hailed Justice (retired) Thomas for his clarity of thought, courage of conviction, and his great sense of compassion.

''For a youngster like me, it was a great lesson to appear (as a lawyer) before him. What would always stand out was his clarity of thought, courage of conviction, and his great sense of compassion. It was this unique combination of clarity, courage, conviction and compassion what made him, him. He is a great soul who has made it is his mission to serve mankind,'' the CJI said.

The CJI said he learnt from Justice Thomas what a judge has to be and to what extent this ''judicial surgery'' has to be resorted to.

''I have learnt from great stalwarts before whom I had the privilege to appear, and Justice Thomas was a leading name. He will always be a leading name in my mind. So here I am, in a different capacity...as a student of law and a student of Justice K T Thomas. It is my privilege to be chosen to be here,” CJI Lalit said.

