Thane: Nine held for Rs 1.01 cr robbery at Ulhasnagar nursing home

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:44 IST
Nine persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 1.01 crore in July this year from a nursing home in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

A probe led to the arrest of seven persons, including a woman lab technician of the nursing home, who had given information about the money to the others, Vitthalwadi police station senior inspector Ashok Bhagat said.

''On Monday, we arrested two jewellers who had purchased the stolen gold. We have recovered looted property worth Rs 64.71 lakh, including 1,170 grams of gold worth Rs 58.31 lakh,'' he said.

