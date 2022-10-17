Left Menu

Naked body of woman found inside abandoned suitcase

The naked body of an unidentified woman was found inside an abandoned suitcase near the IFFCO chowk on Monday.Police sent the body to a mortuary.DCP, West Deepak Saharan said an FIR has been registered in the matter. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified accused at the Sector 18 police station, the DCP said.Efforts are on to identify the deceased.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:44 IST
The naked body of an unidentified woman was found inside an abandoned suitcase near the IFFCO chowk on Monday.

Police sent the body to a mortuary.

DCP, West Deepak Saharan said an FIR has been registered in the matter. An autorickshaw driver informed police around 4 pm that a suspicious suitcase was spotted in the bushes on a roadside near the IFFCO chowk.

Police found the body in the suitcase.

The DCP also reached the spot. Crime units and a forensic team were called to the spot, police said. Police have obtained CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump.

''The deceased was probably killed and the body was dumped here. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified accused at the Sector 18 police station,'' the DCP said.

''Efforts are on to identify the deceased. The postmortem will be done by a board of doctors on Tuesday,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

