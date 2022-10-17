Left Menu

Stringent law against superstition needed, says Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-10-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 22:46 IST
Stringent law against superstition needed, says Kerala CM
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said there needs to be a strong law against superstitions in the light of the murder of two women as part of black magic.

Vijayan said at an event here that the government intends to come out with the stringent law.

He said issues related to blind belief cannot be addressed by government intervention, the public, too, needs to be aware.

He said believing in religion does not make one superstitious.

His statement comes in the wake of two women allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in Pathanamthitta district of the State.

Three people -- Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist, and Laila (59), his wife, and Mohammed Shafi (52), their associate, were arrested after details of the murder came out on October 11.

The women, who earned their livelihood by selling lottery, were killed to settle the financial issues of the couple and make them rich, according to police.

According to the police, Shafi had convinced the couple that human sacrifice would end their woes.

Following this, the three committed the crime, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022