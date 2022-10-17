UK finance minister Hunt sets up expert council to advise him

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday he was forming an Economic Advisory Council to provide him with "independent expert advice" as he tries to lead the economy out of a crisis of confidence among investors.

Hunt said the council would comprise Rupert Harrison, who was a top aide to former finance minister George Osborne, Gertjan Vlieghe and Sushil Wadhwani, who both served on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, and Karen Ward, chief market strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Terms of reference published online said the council would have no policy or decision-making powers, members would be chosen and removed by Hunt, and the board's membership and objectives would be subject to a review after six months.

"The Council will act as a consultative forum for the government to be advised on UK and international economics and financial markets," the document said.

