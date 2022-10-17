Americans detained in Iran accounted for after fire at Evin prison

U.S. citizens detained in Iran are accounted for and safe after the fire at Evin prison, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Monday.

Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from a blaze that has increased pressure on the government as it struggles to contain mass protests.

