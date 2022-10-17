Programme on govt documents for tribal communities launched

The Kerala government has launched the Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitalisation (ABCD) programme to ensure at least six basic government documents for tribal communities in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The programme envisages providing ration cards, aadhaar cards, voters' identity cards, birth/death certificates, health insurance documents, and bank accounts to all tribal people, he said.

He said camps were being organised by the district administration in association with the Tribal Development Department, IT Mission, and the local administrative bodies for the ABCD project.

''Bringing together all the related departments in one camp for document verification will ensure that the beneficiary gets all the required services. This will reduce the time and effort taken to visit various offices for each document,'' Vijayan said on a social media platform.

Those who cannot attend the camp can avail themselves of the service through Akshya Kendras, he said.

