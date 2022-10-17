Trump's comments on American Jews were anti-Semitic -White House

Donald Trump's recent comments that American Jews have offered insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel were anti-Semitic, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Trump on Sunday warned that American Jews need to “get their act together” before “it is too late!” (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)

