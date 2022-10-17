Left Menu

Trump's comments on American Jews were anti-Semitic -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:15 IST
Trump's comments on American Jews were anti-Semitic -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's recent comments that American Jews have offered insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel were anti-Semitic, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Trump on Sunday warned that American Jews need to “get their act together” before “it is too late!” (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022