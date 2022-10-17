Left Menu

BRIEF-Death toll from plane crash in Russia's Yeysk rises to four, another six are missing - Interfax cites local authorities

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:52 IST
Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* DEATH TOLL FROM PLANE CRASH IN RUSSIA'S YEYSK RISES TO FOUR, ANOTHER SIX ARE MISSING -INTERFAX CITES LOCAL AUTHORITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

