BRIEF-Death toll from plane crash in Russia's Yeysk rises to four, another six are missing - Interfax cites local authorities
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 23:52 IST
Oct 17 (Reuters) -
* DEATH TOLL FROM PLANE CRASH IN RUSSIA'S YEYSK RISES TO FOUR, ANOTHER SIX ARE MISSING -INTERFAX CITES LOCAL AUTHORITIES
