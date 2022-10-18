Left Menu

Allahabad HC grants bail to Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Noidas Sector 93B after he was challenged by her.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 00:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman resident in a Noida society in August this year.

Justice Surendra Singh granted bail to Tyagi in the Gangsters Act case after his counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case ''due to police rivalry''. Tyagi has been languishing in jail since August 9.

''Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of allegations, and the gravity of the offence, but without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to bail,'' said Justice Singh. Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B after he was challenged by her. He was also heard hurling expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area.

In the wake of the controversy, the BJP had denied links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act, among other charges.

