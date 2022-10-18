Left Menu

Canada imposes sanctions related to dissemination of Russian propaganda

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 00:05 IST
Canada imposes sanctions related to dissemination of Russian propaganda
Canada is imposing sanctions on 34 individuals and one entity that it says are complicit in dissemination of Russian disinformation and propaganda, the Canadian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"As the number of Russian human rights abuses continues to increase, Canada is taking measures to counter the propaganda that attempts to excuse them," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

