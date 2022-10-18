Left Menu

Bihar: Man held for posing as HC judge, trying to influence probe

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 00:20 IST
Bihar: Man held for posing as HC judge, trying to influence probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a judge of the Patna High court and trying to influence an investigation involving an IPS officer, which is being monitored by the state director general of police (DGP).

An officer said that the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the state police has also launched a manhunt to nab the IPS officer who is at large.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested person allegedly called up the DGP by posing as a high court judge recently and asked the top cop to close the case against IPS officer Aditya Kumar pertaining to his “collusion” with the liquor mafia when he was the senior superintendent of police in Gaya.

Following an instruction from the DGP, the EOU has registered an FIR against the caller and also against the IPS officer.

The police have also arrested three other persons, stated to be associates of the fake judge, the EOU officer said.

As many as nine mobile phones and several fake SIM cards were seized from the possession of the alleged fraudster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022