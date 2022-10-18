Bihar: Man held for posing as HC judge, trying to influence probe

The Bihar police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a judge of the Patna High court and trying to influence an investigation involving an IPS officer, which is being monitored by the state director general of police (DGP).

An officer said that the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the state police has also launched a manhunt to nab the IPS officer who is at large.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested person allegedly called up the DGP by posing as a high court judge recently and asked the top cop to close the case against IPS officer Aditya Kumar pertaining to his “collusion” with the liquor mafia when he was the senior superintendent of police in Gaya.

Following an instruction from the DGP, the EOU has registered an FIR against the caller and also against the IPS officer.

The police have also arrested three other persons, stated to be associates of the fake judge, the EOU officer said.

As many as nine mobile phones and several fake SIM cards were seized from the possession of the alleged fraudster.

