Left Menu

U.S. trade panel locks in anti-dumping duties on sodium nitrate from Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 00:28 IST
U.S. trade panel locks in anti-dumping duties on sodium nitrate from Russia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday ruled that U.S. industry is injured by imports of sodium nitrate from Russia, locking in U.S. anti-dumping duties of 207.17% for five years on the widely used industrial chemical.

The U.S. Commerce Department in September imposed the final anti-dumping duties as part of an investigation started in February 2022, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

But U.S. import volumes of sodium nitrate from Russia are small, at just $479,355 in 2020 and $348,247 in 2021 according to Commerce Department data. The chemical is used in metal plating, meat curing, military ammunition production, treating lumber and fertilizer production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

Blockchain’s potential extends to poverty busting

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022