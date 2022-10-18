U.S. trade panel locks in anti-dumping duties on sodium nitrate from Russia

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday ruled that U.S. industry is injured by imports of sodium nitrate from Russia, locking in U.S. anti-dumping duties of 207.17% for five years on the widely used industrial chemical.

The U.S. Commerce Department in September imposed the final anti-dumping duties as part of an investigation started in February 2022, just weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine.

But U.S. import volumes of sodium nitrate from Russia are small, at just $479,355 in 2020 and $348,247 in 2021 according to Commerce Department data. The chemical is used in metal plating, meat curing, military ammunition production, treating lumber and fertilizer production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)