Moscow still has not notified U.S. about expected nuclear drills, U.S. official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 00:32 IST
Russia still has not notified the United States about exercises of its nuclear forces that Washington has said it expects Moscow to soon carry out, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday.

The official also condemned Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets without military value, saying they appeared designed to terrorize Ukraine's civilian population.

"We assess that Russia has deliberately struck civilian infrastructure and non-military targets for the purpose of needlessly harming civilians and attempting to instill terror among Ukraine's population," the military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

