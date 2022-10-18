PFI activist arrested in UP's Mau: Police

An activist of the Popular Front of India was arrested by a team of Anti Terrorist Squad and local police here on Monday, officials said.

Nasir Kamal, a resident of the city's Prema Rai locality who was active worker of the organisation, was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

He was later produced in a court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

During interrogation, Kamal told the police that he had attended several meetings of PFI and knew a number of people who had been arrested by the ATS earlier. The Centre has banned PFI for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

