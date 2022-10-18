Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports new Russian attack using drones
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 01:00 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said Russian forces had launched a new wave of drone attacks, adding that some of the unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down.
Zelenskiy, who spoke in a video address, did not say where the attacks had taken place.
Russia fired dozens of drones at a number of cities during morning rush hour on Monday, killing at least four people in a Kyiv apartment building.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
WRAPUP 4-Ukrainian forces advance in south as Russia yields on second front
WRAPUP 6-Ukrainian forces burst through Russian lines in major advance in south
WRAPUP 5-Russian-installed official confirms Ukrainian breakthroughs in Kherson region
Kremlin: Russia will consult residents on borders of annexed Ukrainian regions