Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports new Russian attack using drones

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-10-2022 01:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 01:00 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said Russian forces had launched a new wave of drone attacks, adding that some of the unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down.

Zelenskiy, who spoke in a video address, did not say where the attacks had taken place.

Russia fired dozens of drones at a number of cities during morning rush hour on Monday, killing at least four people in a Kyiv apartment building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

