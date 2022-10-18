UAE rejects 'racist statement' by EU's Josep Borrell -state news agency

The United Arab Emirates said late on Monday that it rejects a "racist statement" by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Belgium, calling his remarks "inappropriate and discriminatory," UAE state news agency (WAM) reported.

The foreign ministry summoned the acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE. The ministry asked Borrell's office to provide a written explanation of what is described as "hurtful comments," WAM added.

